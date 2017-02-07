SKCTC to benefit from $3.5M grant -

Big Sandy Community and Technical College was awarded a $3.5 million POWER grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to create a vibrant economic future in coal-impacted communities in eastern Kentucky. "These investments capitalize on the growing momentum for a diverse economy in Appalachia," said ARC Federal Co-Chair Earl F. Gohl in a press release.

