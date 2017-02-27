SKCTC honors Black History Month -

SKCTC honors Black History Month -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Middlesboro Daily News

Pictured is Charlene Walker along with Dr. Carolyn Sundy, SKCTC vice president for diversity and inclusion at the Letcher County event. Photos submitted Daryl L. Harris, an associate professor at the Department of Theatre & Dance at Northern Kentucky University, is pictured with Dr. Carolyn Sundy, SKCTC vice president for diversity and inclusion at the Cumberland event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 5 min IND 259,211
News Activist to address immigration, health after T... 54 min RustyS 30
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr Strel 159,680
News Stark Truss to create 22 jobs at new facility i... 5 hr junebugxc 1
News rgantown reaches out to China 23 hr china george 1
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Mon Parent 612
News Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08) Mon Say What 168
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,250 • Total comments across all topics: 279,214,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC