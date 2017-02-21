Sherry Lynn Pickett, Russell Springs, appointed to state board
Sherry Lynn Pickett, of Russell Springs, KY, was one of eight appointed by Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin to the Commonwealth Council on Developmental Disabilities.. Sherry Lynn Pickett is is a substitute teacher at Russell County Schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|8 min
|Just call me Abe 3
|259,092
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|Mickey402
|159,592
|Tiffany dawn
|Fri
|Cena
|1
|donna moore in trouble??
|Feb 22
|Justwondering
|1
|trump drain swamp now
|Feb 21
|new president needed
|1
|Connie simpson
|Feb 20
|Angie
|4
|Loretta Morgan
|Feb 20
|Crazy people
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC