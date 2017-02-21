Sherry Lynn Pickett, Russell Springs,...

Sherry Lynn Pickett, Russell Springs, appointed to state board

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Sherry Lynn Pickett, of Russell Springs, KY, was one of eight appointed by Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin to the Commonwealth Council on Developmental Disabilities.. Sherry Lynn Pickett is is a substitute teacher at Russell County Schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 8 min Just call me Abe 3 259,092
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 5 hr Mickey402 159,592
Tiffany dawn Fri Cena 1
donna moore in trouble?? Feb 22 Justwondering 1
trump drain swamp now Feb 21 new president needed 1
Connie simpson Feb 20 Angie 4
Loretta Morgan Feb 20 Crazy people 3
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,968 • Total comments across all topics: 279,162,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC