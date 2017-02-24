Sen. Max Wise's Legislative Update Fr...

Sen. Max Wise's Legislative Update Fri 24 Feb 2017

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for complete report to the people By State Senator Max Wise, 16th District: Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, McCreary, Russell, Taylor, and Wayne Counties Halfway through the 2017 Legislative Session with a sight of the finish line ahead, it was a productive week as more than a dozen bills passed the senate chamber. We were excited to welcome the children of Kentucky National Guard members from across the state for the First Annual Kentucky Military Kids Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 hr Jay 259,067
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 hr Seventh 159,587
Tiffany dawn Fri Cena 1
donna moore in trouble?? Feb 22 Justwondering 1
trump drain swamp now Feb 21 new president needed 1
Connie simpson Feb 20 Angie 4
Loretta Morgan Feb 20 Crazy people 3
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,896 • Total comments across all topics: 279,150,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC