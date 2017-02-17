Security camera captures brawl between cop, guard inside Kentucky jail

But that wasn't the case earlier this month when a jailer came to blows with a sheriff's deputy inside a Kentucky jail. According to a joint statement by the Hardin County Detention Center and the Hardin County Sherriff's Department, the incident occurred on Feb. 8 when Deputy Clennon Smith got into a verbal altercation with Hardin County Deputy Jailer Joe Funk.

