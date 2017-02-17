Security camera captures brawl between cop, guard inside Kentucky jail
But that wasn't the case earlier this month when a jailer came to blows with a sheriff's deputy inside a Kentucky jail. According to a joint statement by the Hardin County Detention Center and the Hardin County Sherriff's Department, the incident occurred on Feb. 8 when Deputy Clennon Smith got into a verbal altercation with Hardin County Deputy Jailer Joe Funk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|14 min
|Oger
|159,340
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|22 min
|Well
|258,902
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Charleston Harvey
|610
|Living in Kentucky (Jul '06)
|Wed
|SNJ
|11,003
|Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellam...
|Feb 15
|White Christian Man
|1
|Purchase area has state's highest suicide rate
|Feb 14
|name
|9
|West Carter High school...
|Feb 13
|kyblue
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC