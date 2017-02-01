SCC aviation faculty chosen to be part of Kentucky Safety Team
Click on headline for complete story with photo By Allison Horseman & Cindy Clouse News from Somerset Community College SOMERSET, KY - The Federal Aviation Administration recently selected two Aviation Maintenance Technology professors from Somerset Community College to serve on the FAA's Kentucky Safety Team . David Phelps and Jerry Graham, both associate professors, were selected for the team because of their aviation knowledge, technical knowledge and familiarity of the local aviation community.
