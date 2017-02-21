Road Closures Planned Near Twin Bridges

Road Closures Planned Near Twin Bridges

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to shut down a northbound lane at the north end of the HWY-41 strip in Henderson Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr Earl 258,813
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 13 hr DrDoc 159,484
trump drain swamp now 19 hr new president needed 1
Connie simpson Mon Angie 4
Loretta Morgan Mon Crazy people 3
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Feb 18 Charleston Harvey 610
Living in Kentucky (Jul '06) Feb 15 SNJ 11,003
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,678 • Total comments across all topics: 279,063,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC