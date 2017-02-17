Rep. Harris files legislation to addressescalating electrical rates by Ky. Power -
State Rep. Chris Harris, joined by a bipartisan team of Eastern Kentucky legislators, filed two pieces of legislation Thursday aimed at reducing electrical rates for Eastern Kentucky customers of Kentucky Power.
