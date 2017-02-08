Records show Kentucky governor has no...

Records show Kentucky governor has not paid property taxes

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin addresses the audience gathered before ceremonially signing two pro-life measures during the Kentucky Right to Life Association's annual "Rally for Life" in the Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Frankfort, Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 5 min Ms Sassy 258,715
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 hr FiddleDeeDee 158,934
West Carter High school... Tue Curious 2
News Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08) Feb 3 Jhon 167
Loretta Morgan Jan 31 Concerned 2
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Jan 29 Clark 354
Pain Clinic Jan 27 Michelle 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,887 • Total comments across all topics: 278,688,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC