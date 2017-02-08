Records show Kentucky governor has not paid property taxes

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office website shows Gov. Matt Bevin owes $11,080 on his Barberry Lane home in Louisville. That includes a 10 percent penalty because it wasn't paid by Jan. 31. The original tax bill was due Dec. 31. It increased by 5 percent in January and 10 percent on Feb. 1. Democrats criticized Bevin for late tax payments during his campaign.

