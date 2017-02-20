Rachel Grimes to Bring the Way Forth to The Kentucky Center
The Kentucky Center presents RACHEL GRIMES: THE WAY FORTH at the Bombard Theatre on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 8 p.m. A Song Cycle featuring Joan Shelley, Nathan Salsburg, Scott Moore , Charlie Patton, Aa Ron May and Stephen Webb er . Opening set performed by special guest Wu Fei, composer, vocalist and master of the guzheng .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|36 min
|Julia
|258,973
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|ChromiuMan
|159,568
|Tiffany dawn
|8 hr
|Cena
|1
|donna moore in trouble??
|Wed
|Justwondering
|1
|trump drain swamp now
|Feb 21
|new president needed
|1
|Connie simpson
|Feb 20
|Angie
|4
|Loretta Morgan
|Feb 20
|Crazy people
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC