Rachel Grimes to Bring the Way Forth to The Kentucky Center

The Kentucky Center presents RACHEL GRIMES: THE WAY FORTH at the Bombard Theatre on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 8 p.m. A Song Cycle featuring Joan Shelley, Nathan Salsburg, Scott Moore , Charlie Patton, Aa Ron May and Stephen Webb er . Opening set performed by special guest Wu Fei, composer, vocalist and master of the guzheng .

