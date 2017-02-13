Purchase area has state's highest sui...

Purchase area has state's highest suicide rate

There are 8 comments on the West Kentucky News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Purchase area has state's highest suicide rate. In it, West Kentucky News reports that:

By Kat Russell The Paducah Sun-via Kentucky Press News Service Kentucky has the 19th-highest suicide rate in the country, with an average of one person dying every 12 hours and nearly 50 people attempting suicide every day, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Over a 10-year period, from 2006 to 2015, records show more than 6,000 Kentuckians committed suicide, and 396 of those deaths occurred in the Purchase area.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at West Kentucky News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Kyle

United States

#1 12 hrs ago
That should send a strong message to the governor!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pennywise

Paducah, KY

#2 8 hrs ago
Kyle wrote:
That should send a strong message to the governor!
Why is that?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
!!!

Paducah, KY

#3 7 hrs ago
That's cause they're all finding out they're inbred.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Tall Cool One

Since: Dec 15

2,160

Location hidden
#4 7 hrs ago
The Russian Roulette Champions three years straight! GO TEAM!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,617

Dump American Eagle

#5 6 hrs ago
The Tall Cool One wrote:
The Russian Roulette Champions three years straight! GO TEAM!
How bad is the heroin epidemic there? They had 58 ODs in Louisville over the past few days.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
name

United States

#7 5 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>How bad is the heroin epidemic there? They had 58 ODs in Louisville over the past few days.
i don't know about heroin but there is a lot of meth here. there is a huge problem with mental illness and no treatment to be found around here - depression, bipolar, add/adhd, etc. not much help to be found at all.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Truth

Nashville, TN

#8 5 hrs ago
Hell just look at topix and type Tlo in. Lucky she is a strong person otherwise there could be a few people in jail right now.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
!!!

Paducah, KY

#9 4 hrs ago
name wrote:
<quoted text>i don't know about heroin but there is a lot of meth here. there is a huge problem with mental illness and no treatment to be found around here - depression, bipolar, add/adhd, etc. not much help to be found at all.
If everyone there would stop inbreeding that would stop polluting the gene pool that would help a lot.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 10 min IND 259,384
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr FiddleDeeDee 159,150
West Carter High school... 9 hr kyblue 4
News Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08) Feb 3 Jhon 167
Loretta Morgan Jan 31 Concerned 2
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Jan 29 Clark 354
Pain Clinic Jan 27 Michelle 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,742 • Total comments across all topics: 278,840,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC