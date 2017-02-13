There are on the West Kentucky News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Purchase area has state's highest suicide rate. In it, West Kentucky News reports that:

By Kat Russell The Paducah Sun-via Kentucky Press News Service Kentucky has the 19th-highest suicide rate in the country, with an average of one person dying every 12 hours and nearly 50 people attempting suicide every day, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Over a 10-year period, from 2006 to 2015, records show more than 6,000 Kentuckians committed suicide, and 396 of those deaths occurred in the Purchase area.

