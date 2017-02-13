Purchase area has state's highest suicide rate
There are 8 comments on the West Kentucky News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Purchase area has state's highest suicide rate. In it, West Kentucky News reports that:
By Kat Russell The Paducah Sun-via Kentucky Press News Service Kentucky has the 19th-highest suicide rate in the country, with an average of one person dying every 12 hours and nearly 50 people attempting suicide every day, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Over a 10-year period, from 2006 to 2015, records show more than 6,000 Kentuckians committed suicide, and 396 of those deaths occurred in the Purchase area.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at West Kentucky News.
|
United States
|
#1 12 hrs ago
That should send a strong message to the governor!
|
#2 8 hrs ago
Why is that?
|
#3 7 hrs ago
That's cause they're all finding out they're inbred.
|
Since: Dec 15
2,160
Location hidden
|
#4 7 hrs ago
The Russian Roulette Champions three years straight! GO TEAM!
|
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
27,617
Dump American Eagle
|
#5 6 hrs ago
How bad is the heroin epidemic there? They had 58 ODs in Louisville over the past few days.
|
United States
|
#7 5 hrs ago
i don't know about heroin but there is a lot of meth here. there is a huge problem with mental illness and no treatment to be found around here - depression, bipolar, add/adhd, etc. not much help to be found at all.
|
#8 5 hrs ago
Hell just look at topix and type Tlo in. Lucky she is a strong person otherwise there could be a few people in jail right now.
|
#9 4 hrs ago
If everyone there would stop inbreeding that would stop polluting the gene pool that would help a lot.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|10 min
|IND
|259,384
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|FiddleDeeDee
|159,150
|West Carter High school...
|9 hr
|kyblue
|4
|Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08)
|Feb 3
|Jhon
|167
|Loretta Morgan
|Jan 31
|Concerned
|2
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 29
|Clark
|354
|Pain Clinic
|Jan 27
|Michelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC