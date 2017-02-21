Protesters again greet McConnell appe...

Protesters again greet McConnell appearance at home

Protesters who shadowed Mitch McConnell during his home state appearances this week are vowing to keep tracking the Senate majority leader whenever he returns to Kentucky. More than 200 protesters chanted and held signs Friday evening across the street from a Louisville conference center where McConnell and other Republicans were celebrating the GOP's sweeping fall victories.

