Protecting your right to know
Our state and its government belong to the citizens of Kentucky and each person has a right to know how his or her tax dollars are being spent. Transparency is required at all levels of government, from the courthouse to the statehouse, at our universities and in our pension system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Deport Sassy
|258,872
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|CriminalForever
|159,328
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|10 hr
|insanity becomes me
|608
|Living in Kentucky (Jul '06)
|Wed
|SNJ
|11,003
|Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellam...
|Feb 15
|White Christian Man
|1
|Purchase area has state's highest suicide rate
|Feb 14
|name
|9
|West Carter High school...
|Feb 13
|kyblue
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC