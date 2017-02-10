Prosecutor: 'Shirt mask bandit' commi...

Prosecutor: 'Shirt mask bandit' committed 16 robberies to fund heroin addiction

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

An Elsmere man was convicted this week for 16 robberies committed throughout Northern Kentucky beginning in July 2015, the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Office reported. Prosecutor: 'Shirt mask bandit' committed 16 robberies to fund heroin addiction An Elsmere man was convicted this week for 16 robberies committed throughout Northern Kentucky beginning in July 2015, the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Office reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 5 min Jay 259,057
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 51 min CriminalForever 159,065
West Carter High school... Feb 7 Curious 2
News Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08) Feb 3 Jhon 167
Loretta Morgan Jan 31 Concerned 2
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Jan 29 Clark 354
Pain Clinic Jan 27 Michelle 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,984 • Total comments across all topics: 278,774,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC