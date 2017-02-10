Police kill burglary suspect in Louisville, Kentucky
Police in Louisville, Kentucky, say a suspect in a home burglary who confronted officers was fatally shot, while an officer was being treated for injuries after being hit by the suspect. Conrad says officers responding to the burglary came upon a man on the second floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Panks
|259,171
|West Carter High school...
|4 hr
|kyblue
|3
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|Twylin
|159,095
|Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08)
|Feb 3
|Jhon
|167
|Loretta Morgan
|Jan 31
|Concerned
|2
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 29
|Clark
|354
|Pain Clinic
|Jan 27
|Michelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC