Pension systema s woes could be worse than previously thought -
Kentucky's public pension system, which officially faces an $18.1 billion unfunded liability, might be in worse shape than previously thought. The bigger potential problem for Kentucky Retirement Systems means taxpayers could be on the hook for much more money to honor pension commitments to about 365,000 public employees, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|well
|258,923
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|another viewer
|159,395
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Charleston Harvey
|610
|Living in Kentucky (Jul '06)
|Feb 15
|SNJ
|11,003
|Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellam...
|Feb 15
|White Christian Man
|1
|Purchase area has state's highest suicide rate
|Feb 14
|name
|9
|West Carter High school...
|Feb 13
|kyblue
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC