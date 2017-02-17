Pension systema s woes could be worse...

Pension systema s woes could be worse than previously thought -

Kentucky's public pension system, which officially faces an $18.1 billion unfunded liability, might be in worse shape than previously thought. The bigger potential problem for Kentucky Retirement Systems means taxpayers could be on the hook for much more money to honor pension commitments to about 365,000 public employees, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

