Passport fairs offers in Kentucky, southern Indiana
The U.S. Postal Service said it may now take six weeks for passports to be processed and said the Department of State website provides updated information on processing times. The fairs will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon in Glasgow; 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Lexington; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in New Albany, Indiana; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Elizabethtown; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Somerset; and 9 a.m. to noon in Benton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|Uncle Tab
|258,846
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|21 min
|usa
|159,325
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|insanity becomes me
|608
|Living in Kentucky (Jul '06)
|Wed
|SNJ
|11,003
|Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellam...
|Wed
|White Christian Man
|1
|Purchase area has state's highest suicide rate
|Feb 14
|name
|9
|West Carter High school...
|Feb 13
|kyblue
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC