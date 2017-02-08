Osha: Officers inside LMPD HQ face th...

Osha: Officers inside LMPD HQ face the potential for contamination from 'bodily fluids'

Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

New pictures show Louisville Metro Police Department detectives' desks covered in plastic. The sheets served as a shield from the leaks caused by the inmates above them.

