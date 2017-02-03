Ohio county leader to seek funding fo...

Ohio county leader to seek funding for Brent Spence Bridge

16 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

The new leader of a three-state regional transportation planning organization says tops priorities include getting funding for a project to replace the Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River. The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Government's Board of Directors recently approved the appointment of new officers to lead the organization for 2017.

