Northern Kentucky holds off Green Bay 69-67

Cole Murray scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and Northern Kentucky hung on for a 69-67 win over Green Bay on Thursday night. Drew McDonald, Jeff Garrett and Brennan Gillis added 10 points apiece for Northern Kentucky , which was held scoreless over the final 2:53 but got a key turnover with five seconds left to clinch the win.

