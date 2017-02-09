Northern Kentucky holds off Green Bay 69-67
Cole Murray scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and Northern Kentucky hung on for a 69-67 win over Green Bay on Thursday night. Drew McDonald, Jeff Garrett and Brennan Gillis added 10 points apiece for Northern Kentucky , which was held scoreless over the final 2:53 but got a key turnover with five seconds left to clinch the win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|13 min
|Just call me ABE 2
|258,911
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|North Mountain
|159,002
|West Carter High school...
|Tue
|Curious
|2
|Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08)
|Feb 3
|Jhon
|167
|Loretta Morgan
|Jan 31
|Concerned
|2
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 29
|Clark
|354
|Pain Clinic
|Jan 27
|Michelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC