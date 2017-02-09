Northern Kentucky holds off Green Bay...

Northern Kentucky holds off Green Bay 69-67

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Cole Murray scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and Northern Kentucky hung on for a 69-67 win over Green Bay on Thursday night. Drew McDonald, Jeff Garrett and Brennan Gillis added 10 points apiece for Northern Kentucky , which was held scoreless over the final 2:53 but got a key turnover with five seconds left to clinch the win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 13 min Just call me ABE 2 258,911
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 5 hr North Mountain 159,002
West Carter High school... Tue Curious 2
News Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08) Feb 3 Jhon 167
Loretta Morgan Jan 31 Concerned 2
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Jan 29 Clark 354
Pain Clinic Jan 27 Michelle 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,531 • Total comments across all topics: 278,722,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC