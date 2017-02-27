News Minute: Here is the latest Kentu...

News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 2:41 p.m. EST

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Kentucky lawmakers are two-thirds through their legislative session and a charter schools bill remains stuck in committee, but that could change later this week. House Education Committee Chairman John "Bam" Carney says his bill to pave the way for public charter schools to open in Kentucky could be heard by his committee on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 5 min IND 259,211
News Activist to address immigration, health after T... 53 min RustyS 30
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr Strel 159,680
News Stark Truss to create 22 jobs at new facility i... 5 hr junebugxc 1
News rgantown reaches out to China 23 hr china george 1
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Mon Parent 612
News Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08) Mon Say What 168
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,250 • Total comments across all topics: 279,214,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC