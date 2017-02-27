News 40 mins ago 7:43 a.m.Kentucky women No. 4 seed in SEC tournament
UK's Evelyn Akhator, #13, shoots against UNC-Asheville's KJ Weaver, #31, during their NCAA Tournament game in Lexington. Mar. 1, 2016 Kentucky picked up the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|10 min
|Holy Roller
|159,656
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|16 min
|Cheeto
|259,155
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|24 min
|Parent
|612
|Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Say What
|168
|Looking for Red (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|just wonderin
|6
|Tiffany dawn
|Feb 24
|Cena
|1
|donna moore in trouble??
|Feb 22
|Justwondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC