New director of environmental educati...

New director of environmental education council named

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Bennett was formerly the director of the Center for Environmental Education and part-time faculty in the College of Education at Eastern Kentucky University. A release from Kentucky's Education and Workforce Development Cabinet says the council was established to improve Kentuckians' understanding of the environment, with a focus on primary and secondary education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 min ChromiuMan 159,503
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 6 hr Ms Sassy 258,873
donna moore in trouble?? 15 hr Justwondering 1
trump drain swamp now Tue new president needed 1
Connie simpson Feb 20 Angie 4
Loretta Morgan Feb 20 Crazy people 3
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Feb 18 Charleston Harvey 610
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,083,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC