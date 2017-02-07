New bridge span on Lake Barkley to be set in place
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the new 550-foot main span of the Lake Barkley Bridge will be set in place next week. The $20 million steel basket-handle arch will replace the Henry Lawrence Memorial Bridge, which was built in 1932.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|258,527
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|40 min
|CriminalForever
|158,899
|West Carter High school...
|18 hr
|Curious
|2
|Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08)
|Feb 3
|Jhon
|167
|Loretta Morgan
|Jan 31
|Concerned
|2
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 29
|Clark
|354
|Pain Clinic
|Jan 27
|Michelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC