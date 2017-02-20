Mitch McConnell interrupted as Trump protests continue
Two protesters interrupted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's speech before a suit-and-tie crowd at a local chamber of commerce luncheon to demand he speak with them. McConnell has made three days of public appearances in Kentucky that required attendees to have tickets.
