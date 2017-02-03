Mitch McConnell doubts Judge Neil Gorsuch will need 'nuclear option'

Amid pressure from President Trump to confirm his nominee at all costs, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday said he believes Judge Neil Gorsuch ultimately will get the 60 votes needed to become the next Supreme Court justice. The Kentucky Republican wouldn't rule out the "nuclear option" - eliminating the traditional 60-vote threshold to confirm Supreme Court justices and instead requiring a simple majority vote, as Democrats have done for confirmations to lower federal courts - but believes such a drastic move won't be necessary.

