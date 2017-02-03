Misnamed a Stream Protection Rulea must be overturned
For the last eight years, Kentuckians have been subject to an unprecedented and destructive level of overregulation. From the coal industry to the family farm, the federal government's regulatory burden has weighed heavy on our Commonwealth.
