Medical office employees charged with writing fraudulent prescriptions

Danielle Jeanette Dingey, 41, and Margaret Lyn Harp, 43, both of La Grange, are each charged multiple counts of unauthorized procurement of a controlled substance. Arrest reports for Dingey and Hord state the women used a prescription pad from their employer, Podiatric Physicians of Kentucky, and used the name of a doctor in the practice when they filled out and obtained Hydrocodone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.