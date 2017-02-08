Medical office employees charged with...

Medical office employees charged with writing fraudulent prescriptions

Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Danielle Jeanette Dingey, 41, and Margaret Lyn Harp, 43, both of La Grange, are each charged multiple counts of unauthorized procurement of a controlled substance. Arrest reports for Dingey and Hord state the women used a prescription pad from their employer, Podiatric Physicians of Kentucky, and used the name of a doctor in the practice when they filled out and obtained Hydrocodone.

