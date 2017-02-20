Medical cannabis bills filed in House and Senate
By Christy Howell-Hoots The Ledger Independent-via Kentucky Press News Service FRANKFORT -- After years of lobbying to have the use of medical marijuana legalized in Kentucky, a Mason County couple may see their fight come to a happy ending. On Thursday, State Rep. John Sims Jr. filed a bill in the House of Representatives calling for the legalization of medical marijuana use when deemed necessary by a physician.
