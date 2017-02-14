Meacham's Hams in Sturgis to close at...

Meacham's Hams in Sturgis to close at end of month

Meacham's Hams Owner Rodman Meachem is closing a company whose meats have won awards at the Kentucky State Fair and the National Association of Meat Processors. Their meats are cured with a recipe that was passed down from Rodman's great grandmother.

