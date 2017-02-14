Meacham's Hams in Sturgis to close at end of month
Meacham's Hams Owner Rodman Meachem is closing a company whose meats have won awards at the Kentucky State Fair and the National Association of Meat Processors. Their meats are cured with a recipe that was passed down from Rodman's great grandmother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|Uncle Tab
|259,507
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|8 min
|usa
|159,179
|Purchase area has state's highest suicide rate
|2 hr
|MyKneeGrowsAtKFC
|9
|West Carter High school...
|22 hr
|kyblue
|4
|Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08)
|Feb 3
|Jhon
|167
|Loretta Morgan
|Jan 31
|Concerned
|2
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 29
|Clark
|354
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC