McConnell rips ex-Kentucky governor ahead of Trump rebuttal
Mitch McConnell McConnell rips ex-Kentucky governor ahead of Trump rebuttal Senate GOP to huddle Wednesday on ObamaCare repeal strategy Ryan: Trump 'a chairman' who 'delegates the details' MORE on Tuesday blasted Steve Beshear, just hours before the former Kentucky governor is scheduled to give the Democratic rebuttal to President Trump's address to a joint session Congress. "ObamaCare has pushed Kentucky's insurance market to the brink of collapse, and now Democrats want to throw a victory party?" McConnell asked in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|6 min
|Just call me Abe 3
|259,206
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|9 min
|Strel
|159,680
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|13 min
|CodeTalker
|27
|Stark Truss to create 22 jobs at new facility i...
|2 hr
|junebugxc
|2
|rgantown reaches out to China
|19 hr
|china george
|1
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|21 hr
|Parent
|612
|Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08)
|23 hr
|Say What
|168
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC