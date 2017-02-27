McConnell rips ex-Kentucky governor a...

McConnell rips ex-Kentucky governor ahead of Trump rebuttal

1 hr ago Read more: The Hill

Mitch McConnell McConnell rips ex-Kentucky governor ahead of Trump rebuttal Senate GOP to huddle Wednesday on ObamaCare repeal strategy Ryan: Trump 'a chairman' who 'delegates the details' MORE on Tuesday blasted Steve Beshear, just hours before the former Kentucky governor is scheduled to give the Democratic rebuttal to President Trump's address to a joint session Congress. "ObamaCare has pushed Kentucky's insurance market to the brink of collapse, and now Democrats want to throw a victory party?" McConnell asked in a statement.

