McConnell renews his role as villain ...

McConnell renews his role as villain | Farmer

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Jersey Journal

Some years ago at a family wedding in Louisville, the lady sitting next to me confided that she was state senator in the Kentucky Legislature and a Republican. On learning I worked in Washington as a reporter, she asked if I knew Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 min Pete 259,128
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 42 min usa 159,084
West Carter High school... Feb 7 Curious 2
News Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08) Feb 3 Jhon 167
Loretta Morgan Jan 31 Concerned 2
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Jan 29 Clark 354
Pain Clinic Jan 27 Michelle 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,320 • Total comments across all topics: 278,800,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC