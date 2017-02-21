Manufacturers and Kentucky schools use new tool to get students job-ready
The Kentucky House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday that calls for neighborhood schools and would force major changes as to how JCPS assigns its students. The bill now moves on to the Senate.
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|7 min
|i like
|259,047
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|FiddleDeeDee
|159,584
|Tiffany dawn
|Fri
|Cena
|1
|donna moore in trouble??
|Feb 22
|Justwondering
|1
|trump drain swamp now
|Feb 21
|new president needed
|1
|Connie simpson
|Feb 20
|Angie
|4
|Loretta Morgan
|Feb 20
|Crazy people
|3
