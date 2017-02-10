Man who impersonated 'Family Ties' star charged with rape
A Kentucky man with a history of impersonating a former child star from the 1980s sitcom "Family Ties" has been charged with first-degree rape, and is suspected of being a serial rapist. Nathan Loebe, 36, was taken into custody in Kentucky for allegedly sexually assaulting a 40-year-old woman in an apartment on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|14 min
|Just call me ABE 2
|259,081
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Asdfg12345
|159,070
|West Carter High school...
|Feb 7
|Curious
|2
|Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08)
|Feb 3
|Jhon
|167
|Loretta Morgan
|Jan 31
|Concerned
|2
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 29
|Clark
|354
|Pain Clinic
|Jan 27
|Michelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC