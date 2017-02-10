Man who impersonated 'Family Ties' st...

Man who impersonated 'Family Ties' star charged with rape

22 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A Kentucky man with a history of impersonating a former child star from the 1980s sitcom "Family Ties" has been charged with first-degree rape, and is suspected of being a serial rapist. Nathan Loebe, 36, was taken into custody in Kentucky for allegedly sexually assaulting a 40-year-old woman in an apartment on Sunday.

