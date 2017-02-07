Man indicted on murder charge in sister's death in Lyon Co., KY
A Chicago man has been indicted by a Lyon County Grand Jury on a murder charge in connection to the death of his sister. According to Kentucky State Police, Long stole his sister's car.
