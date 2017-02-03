Local high schoolers participate in A...

Local high schoolers participate in Academic WorldQuest

17 hrs ago

The World Affairs Council of Kentucky and Southern Indiana hosted the regional competition and Bellarmine, and students competed for a chance to go to the national competition in Washington D.C. "It's a way to get our high school students interested in world affairs," Graham Ellis of WAC of Kentucky and Southern Indiana said. "Competition is great, so is obviously athletics, but this is more for the brain."

