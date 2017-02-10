Later start to school year clears Ken...

Later start to school year clears Kentucky Senate

Cadiz Record

Kentucky students' first day of school may happen later than usual if state lawmakers approve legislation that allows for more flexibility in deA signing the annual calendar and incenA tivizes end-of-August start dates. The state Senate easily passed SenA ate Bill 50, which encourages school districts to delay the first day of school, with bipartisan support ThursA day afternoon.

