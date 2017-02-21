Kentucky Public Service Commission says energy bill spikes are a 'seasonal phenomenon'
Many people are saying their bills have doubled, and the complaints are coming from customers using a variety of utility providers across Kentuckiana. WDRB sat down with Kentucky's Public Service Commission on Tuesday, the agency that holds utility providers accountable in the Commonwealth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Earl
|258,813
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|13 hr
|DrDoc
|159,484
|trump drain swamp now
|19 hr
|new president needed
|1
|Connie simpson
|Mon
|Angie
|4
|Loretta Morgan
|Mon
|Crazy people
|3
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Feb 18
|Charleston Harvey
|610
|Living in Kentucky (Jul '06)
|Feb 15
|SNJ
|11,003
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC