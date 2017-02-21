Kentucky Police Stop Using 'Punisher' Logo After Realizing What It Means
The Punisher is a fictional Marvel character who fights crime with a vengeance. But unlike most arbiters of justice in the real world, he's totally cool with murder, torture and other violent and criminal means to get the job done.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|13 min
|Cheeto
|259,052
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|North Mountain
|159,586
|Tiffany dawn
|Fri
|Cena
|1
|donna moore in trouble??
|Feb 22
|Justwondering
|1
|trump drain swamp now
|Feb 21
|new president needed
|1
|Connie simpson
|Feb 20
|Angie
|4
|Loretta Morgan
|Feb 20
|Crazy people
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC