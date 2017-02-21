Kentucky Opry to hold auditions for J...

Kentucky Opry to hold auditions for Junior Pro program -

Billie Jean Osborne's Kentucky Opry has announced open auditions for its Junior Pro program in early-March. Auditions will be held at the Mountain Arts Center on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Vocalists and instrumentalists will be welcomed to the tryouts.

