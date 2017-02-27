Kentucky Moves Back in AP's Top 10 At...

Kentucky Moves Back in AP's Top 10 At No. 9

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Kansas, which won a record 13th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title, is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college basketball poll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min RoxLo 259,170
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 hr IND 159,660
News rgantown reaches out to China 5 hr china george 1
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) 6 hr Parent 612
News Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08) 8 hr Say What 168
Looking for Red (Oct '15) 10 hr just wonderin 6
Tiffany dawn Feb 24 Cena 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Libya
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,119 • Total comments across all topics: 279,197,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC