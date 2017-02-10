Kentucky Marijuana Legalized In Febru...

Kentucky Marijuana Legalized In February 2017? [Fact Checking]

Twitter was very excited on February 11 because there was a news report online that contained many factual errors but proudly exclaimed that marijuana was legal in Kentucky as of February 10. However, the news report from February 11 that stated marijuana was legalized on February 10 is not correct for several key reasons. What is true is that there is currently a 30-day state senate session occurring in Kentucky that must adjourn by law by March 30. Among the items to be voted on are two bills related to legalizing marijuana in the state, and they are in the process of being examined before being voted on.

