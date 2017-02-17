Kentucky man accused of shooting at school bus with BB gun
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron says in a statement that 19-year-old Jonathan Gregory was arrested Wednesday on charges of wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. County school officials contacted authorities about a bus that had been shot in Monticello.
