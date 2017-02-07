Kentucky Leadership Set to Speak at CPAC 2017
The American Conservative Union announced that Governor Matt Bevin and Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton of Kentucky will participate in this February's Conservative Political Action Conference , to be held Feb 22-25th at National Harbor, Maryland.
