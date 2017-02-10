Kentucky Kingdom hosting job fair today
The woman who hit a 9-year-old girl with her car on Broadway earlier this month before leaving the scene has turned herself in. The woman who hit a 9-year-old girl with her car on Broadway earlier this month before leaving the scene has turned herself in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Trump Got Slapped
|259,061
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|CriminalForever
|159,065
|West Carter High school...
|Feb 7
|Curious
|2
|Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08)
|Feb 3
|Jhon
|167
|Loretta Morgan
|Jan 31
|Concerned
|2
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 29
|Clark
|354
|Pain Clinic
|Jan 27
|Michelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC