Kentucky Kingdom holding job fair Saturday in Louisville

Kentucky Kingdom is holding a job fair this weekend as it looks to hire 1,400 workers for the summer season. Media report the job fair is being Saturday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Louisville.

