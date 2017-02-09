Kentucky Kingdom holding job fair Saturday in Louisville
Kentucky Kingdom is holding a job fair this weekend as it looks to hire 1,400 workers for the summer season. Media report the job fair is being Saturday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Louisville.
