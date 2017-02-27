Kentucky House to consider changes to drivers' licenses
Kentucky lawmakers are scheduled to debate a bill to update the state's drivers' licenses to comply with new federal guidelines. The House Appropriations and Revenue Committee is scheduled to debate House bill 410 on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|Just call me Abe 3
|259,183
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|10 min
|RushFan666
|2
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|9 hr
|IND
|159,660
|rgantown reaches out to China
|11 hr
|china george
|1
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|12 hr
|Parent
|612
|Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08)
|14 hr
|Say What
|168
|Looking for Red (Oct '15)
|15 hr
|just wonderin
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC