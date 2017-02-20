Kentucky House pushes neighborhood schools plan

A proposal that would make it easier for parents to send their children to the public school closest to their home passed the Kentucky House of Representatives Thursday afternoon despite concerns that it will make Jefferson County's schools less diverse. House Bill 151 would require school boards across Kentucky to give priority for school assignments to students who live closest to a particular institution starting with the 2019-20 term, although it includes exceptions for certain situations and for places like magnet schools.

