Kentucky House pushes neighborhood schools plan
A proposal that would make it easier for parents to send their children to the public school closest to their home passed the Kentucky House of Representatives Thursday afternoon despite concerns that it will make Jefferson County's schools less diverse. House Bill 151 would require school boards across Kentucky to give priority for school assignments to students who live closest to a particular institution starting with the 2019-20 term, although it includes exceptions for certain situations and for places like magnet schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|24 min
|Burnadick
|159,576
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|49 min
|Just call me Abe 3
|259,021
|Tiffany dawn
|16 hr
|Cena
|1
|donna moore in trouble??
|Feb 22
|Justwondering
|1
|trump drain swamp now
|Feb 21
|new president needed
|1
|Connie simpson
|Feb 20
|Angie
|4
|Loretta Morgan
|Feb 20
|Crazy people
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC