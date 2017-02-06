Kentucky EHV: Quarantine at Oldham County Facility Released
In a Feb. 3 statement, E.S. "Rusty" Ford, equine programs manager for the Kentucky State Veterinarian's Office, said horses residing at the premises, which was quarantined Jan. 11, were retested for the virus last week. "The final results reported provides that each horse in the barn has tested negative on both nasal swabs and whole blood," he said.
